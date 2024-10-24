Crimean resident Aziz Akhtemov, convicted by the Russian Federation, arrived at the detention center in the Novosibirsk region
Aziz Akhtemov, a Crimean convicted by the Russian Federation, arrived at SIZO-1 in Novosibirsk region after 1.5 months of the stage. He is awaiting further transfer to a penal colony, the location of which is still unknown.
Crimean resident Aziz Akhtemov said that after a month and a half he arrived at the stage of transfer from prison No. 2 in Yenisei, Krasnoyarsk Territory, to SIZO-1 in Novosibirsk Region of Russia. He told about it in a letter to his wife Adila Akhtemova, Crimean Solidarity reports. It is reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.
According to Akhtemov, this is not the final destination of his stage. Soon he will be taken to a penal colony, but he is not informed of the location.
Aziz Akhtemov noted that he had planned to take a small part of the food from his cellmate's parcel sent to him by his relatives, but he did not have time - Aziz was transferred "suddenly".
In addition, he said that during his detention he was also never taken out for a walk and had to sit in his cell. However, in the Novosibirsk detention center, the walking schedule is observed - he goes outside every day.
Aziz Akhtemov, together with his brother Asan and the First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal, were convicted in the case of sabotage in the village of Perevalne. The Russian authorities accused them of blowing up a gas pipeline. Dzhelial was released as part of an exchange in late June 2024.
