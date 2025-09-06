Created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion: former top tax official sent to custody with bail set at almost UAH 120 million

A former tax service official, suspected of organizing a conversion center, has been remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 119 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Today, September 6, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutor's request and chose a pre-trial restraint for the former tax official, suspected of organizing a conversion center, namely detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 119 million.

It should be noted that the aforementioned former top official of the tax service and his accomplices were notified of suspicion of intentional tax evasion and legalization of money obtained by criminal means. Within the framework of the specified proceedings, three more persons whom he involved in the scheme he developed received suspicions. They organized the work of a conversion center, with the help of which enterprises evaded taxes. For this purpose, 14 fictitious importing enterprises and about 80 "transit" enterprises were created. The total amount of operations carried out in 2023-2025 is more than UAH 1.5 billion - the report says.

The pre-trial detention measures are valid until November 4, 2025.

Their actions are classified under Part 3 of Art. 212, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a former top tax official was detained who created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion.