Created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion: former top tax official sent to custody with bail set at almost UAH 120 million

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 23368 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 39044 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 38853 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 36804 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 45259 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 55697 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 34163 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 41825 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45568 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37447 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.8m/s
53%
756mm
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for direct trains to the EU on the European gauge: list of routesSeptember 6, 08:02 AM • 7832 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in IzmailSeptember 6, 09:01 AM • 17196 views
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a droneSeptember 6, 10:08 AM • 7032 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities12:19 PM • 4974 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed01:28 PM • 10896 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 39058 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 38861 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 55698 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 37960 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 61200 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 42385 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 95014 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 40527 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 44725 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 45776 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Facebook
Shahed-136

Created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion: former top tax official sent to custody with bail set at almost UAH 120 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

A former top official of the tax service has been remanded in custody. He is suspected of organizing a conversion center and evading taxes totaling over UAH 1.5 billion.

Created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion: former top tax official sent to custody with bail set at almost UAH 120 million

A former tax service official, suspected of organizing a conversion center, has been remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 119 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Today, September 6, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutor's request and chose a pre-trial restraint for the former tax official, suspected of organizing a conversion center, namely detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 119 million.

It should be noted that the aforementioned former top official of the tax service and his accomplices were notified of suspicion of intentional tax evasion and legalization of money obtained by criminal means. Within the framework of the specified proceedings, three more persons whom he involved in the scheme he developed received suspicions. They organized the work of a conversion center, with the help of which enterprises evaded taxes. For this purpose, 14 fictitious importing enterprises and about 80 "transit" enterprises were created. The total amount of operations carried out in 2023-2025 is more than UAH 1.5 billion

- the report says.

The pre-trial detention measures are valid until November 4, 2025.

Their actions are classified under Part 3 of Art. 212, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a former top tax official was detained who created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion.05.09.25, 09:59 • 3982 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Kyiv