In Kyiv, a former top tax official was detained who created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
06:13 AM • 2816 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 19128 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 39126 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 32862 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 35967 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 38320 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 29491 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24258 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52814 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42344 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 295182 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 288682 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 280614 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 43910 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 8500 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 2796 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 15196 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 42100 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 31162 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52810 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 16945 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 42100 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 17841 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 23362 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 25245 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play

In Kyiv, a former top tax official was detained who created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

In Kyiv, a former high-ranking tax official who organized a conversion center was detained. The scheme operated from 2023 to 2025, providing a shadow turnover of funds totaling over UAH 1.5 billion.

In Kyiv, a former top tax official was detained who created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion

The Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine have shut down a conversion center in Kyiv with a turnover of UAH 1.5 billion. The scheme was organized by a former high-ranking tax official, UNN writes, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the activities of a conversion center were exposed and stopped. Its organizers and participants, using fictitious firms, provided services to real sector enterprises for withdrawing funds, including budget funds, into shadow circulation.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, in the period 2023-2025, a group of individuals, organized by a lawyer and former high-ranking official of the tax authorities of Ukraine, registered a number of firms in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast that were used to provide services to enterprises for minimizing tax liabilities.

In total, the organizer of the criminal scheme created 14 fictitious importer enterprises and about 80 "transit" enterprises. For 2023-2025, the total amount of transactions carried out by these firms exceeds UAH 1.5 billion.

The investigation found that in the period from July 2024 to May 2025, UAH 127 million was credited to the accounts of one of the enterprises controlled by the said group for alleged delivery of goods, works, and services, which the director and accountants, controlled by the scheme's organizer, did not reflect in the VAT tax declarations.

As a result, there was a deliberate understatement of value-added tax from these operations of their controlled company by UAH 21 million. Subsequently, these criminally obtained funds were transferred to the bank accounts of other controlled enterprises for alleged payment for goods, works, and services without reflection in tax and accounting records. Thus, these funds were effectively legalized.

In accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing and Counteracting the Legalization (Laundering) of Criminal Proceeds, Financing of Terrorism, and Financing the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction," expenditure operations on the accounts of economic entities controlled by the organizer have been suspended.

During searches of the suspects, money, seals of controlled enterprises, bank cards, computer equipment, and financial and economic documents recording fictitious operations were seized.

Currently, all five suspects have been detained. They are planned to be notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  Part 3 of Art. 212 (tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments));
    • Part 3 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

      The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

      Addition

      Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices, together with law enforcement officers, notified 27 individuals involved in abuses of budget funds, illegal seizure of property, environmental crimes, and corruption schemes of suspicion. The total damage to the state and community was estimated at almost UAH 45 million.

      The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, exposed the owner and commercial director of one of Kyiv's enterprises who organized a scheme for supplying polymer products to Russia. According to the investigation, the materials were used by state-owned companies and the military sector of the aggressor country.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      EconomyCrimes and emergencies
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv