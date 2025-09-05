In Kyiv, a former top tax official was detained who created a "conversion center" with a shadow turnover of UAH 1.5 billion

The Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine have shut down a conversion center in Kyiv with a turnover of UAH 1.5 billion. The scheme was organized by a former high-ranking tax official, UNN writes, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the activities of a conversion center were exposed and stopped. Its organizers and participants, using fictitious firms, provided services to real sector enterprises for withdrawing funds, including budget funds, into shadow circulation. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, in the period 2023-2025, a group of individuals, organized by a lawyer and former high-ranking official of the tax authorities of Ukraine, registered a number of firms in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast that were used to provide services to enterprises for minimizing tax liabilities.

In total, the organizer of the criminal scheme created 14 fictitious importer enterprises and about 80 "transit" enterprises. For 2023-2025, the total amount of transactions carried out by these firms exceeds UAH 1.5 billion.

The investigation found that in the period from July 2024 to May 2025, UAH 127 million was credited to the accounts of one of the enterprises controlled by the said group for alleged delivery of goods, works, and services, which the director and accountants, controlled by the scheme's organizer, did not reflect in the VAT tax declarations.

As a result, there was a deliberate understatement of value-added tax from these operations of their controlled company by UAH 21 million. Subsequently, these criminally obtained funds were transferred to the bank accounts of other controlled enterprises for alleged payment for goods, works, and services without reflection in tax and accounting records. Thus, these funds were effectively legalized.

In accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing and Counteracting the Legalization (Laundering) of Criminal Proceeds, Financing of Terrorism, and Financing the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction," expenditure operations on the accounts of economic entities controlled by the organizer have been suspended.

During searches of the suspects, money, seals of controlled enterprises, bank cards, computer equipment, and financial and economic documents recording fictitious operations were seized.

Currently, all five suspects have been detained. They are planned to be notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 212 (tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments));

Part 3 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addition

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices, together with law enforcement officers, notified 27 individuals involved in abuses of budget funds, illegal seizure of property, environmental crimes, and corruption schemes of suspicion. The total damage to the state and community was estimated at almost UAH 45 million.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, exposed the owner and commercial director of one of Kyiv's enterprises who organized a scheme for supplying polymer products to Russia. According to the investigation, the materials were used by state-owned companies and the military sector of the aggressor country.