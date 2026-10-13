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CPD: Russia’s “relocation to Donetsk” program is a digital trap

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Russia is promoting fake relocation to Donetsk through promises of housing. The CPD warns: chatbots collect data for blackmail and recruitment.

CPD: Russia’s “relocation to Donetsk” program is a digital trap

Russian propaganda continues to actively promote the so-called "resettlement program to Donetsk" for residents of Donetsk region territories controlled by Ukraine, involving gauleiters and Russian state media. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this is a propaganda ploy by which the Russians are trying to create the illusion of mass support for Russia and lure people to the occupied territories with promises of free housing.

We warn against using Russian chatbots—it is a dangerous trap. By collecting personal data, Russian special services may use it for blackmail and recruitment with the aim of carrying out sabotage against Ukraine

- the statement says.

The CCD points out that, in particular, the head of the occupation administration in Donetsk region, denys pushylin, claimed that there had allegedly been more than 300 applications for resettlement to Donetsk through an enemy chatbot.

Let us remind you

The occupiers are promoting tourism as the foundation of Donetsk region's economy instead of the destroyed industry. The CCD calls this propaganda intended to conceal the consequences of the war.

Russian recruiters ply Donetsk residents with alcohol and force them to sign contracts with the military — ATESH28.08.26, 07:35 • 4459 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
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