01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Publications
Exclusives
01:59 PM
09:48 AM
09:46 AM
November 7, 07:19 AM
Covered up with fictional ties in the OP: Yermak's namesake, who invented a criminal scheme, was detained - details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

In the capital, individuals who tried to defraud a citizen of 100 thousand dollars by posing as relatives of the head of the OP were detained. One of the defendants is a namesake of the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, who pretended to be his relative.

Covered up with fictional ties in the OP: Yermak's namesake, who invented a criminal scheme, was detained - details

Three individuals have been detained in Kyiv who, under the guise of fabricated connections in the Office of the President of Ukraine, attempted to defraud a citizen of $100,000. One of the suspects shares the surname of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and pretended to be his relative. This was reported by law enforcement agencies and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, the fraudulent group was exposed jointly with the Kyiv police and the Department of Migration Policy of the National Police of Ukraine.

The organizer of the scheme turned out to be a resident of the capital, who presented himself as an influential person, "close to the leadership of the President's Office." He assured the victim that he could "arrange" his appointment to the position of deputy director of one of the departments of the Presidential Office for $100,000.

To create the illusion of connections with high-ranking officials, the man involved two accomplices. They met with the victim, changed their voices using a special program, and periodically changed car license plates to avoid exposure.

Details of the crime scheme

The suspects invented a legend about their influence: the organizer introduced himself as "Andriy Yermak's cousin" and assured that he had access to high offices – in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada. Through such "family ties," the perpetrator promised employment for a "certain reward" – $100,000.

The perpetrators did not take the entire amount at once, but extorted it in parts: first $10,000, then another $5,000, while demanding copies of documents – diplomas, certificates, passports.

During the transfer of the next part – $50,000 – all three were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The suspects are being prepared for notification of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed by a group of persons on an especially large scale). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Andriy Yermak reacted to such information about the crime and the use of his surname as a cover, stating that he is confident that the criminals will receive a fair punishment.

Stepan Haftko

