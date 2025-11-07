Covered up with fictional ties in the OP: Yermak's namesake, who invented a criminal scheme, was detained - details

Three individuals have been detained in Kyiv who, under the guise of fabricated connections in the Office of the President of Ukraine, attempted to defraud a citizen of $100,000. One of the suspects shares the surname of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and pretended to be his relative. This was reported by law enforcement agencies and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, the fraudulent group was exposed jointly with the Kyiv police and the Department of Migration Policy of the National Police of Ukraine.

The organizer of the scheme turned out to be a resident of the capital, who presented himself as an influential person, "close to the leadership of the President's Office." He assured the victim that he could "arrange" his appointment to the position of deputy director of one of the departments of the Presidential Office for $100,000.

To create the illusion of connections with high-ranking officials, the man involved two accomplices. They met with the victim, changed their voices using a special program, and periodically changed car license plates to avoid exposure.

Details of the crime scheme

The suspects invented a legend about their influence: the organizer introduced himself as "Andriy Yermak's cousin" and assured that he had access to high offices – in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada. Through such "family ties," the perpetrator promised employment for a "certain reward" – $100,000.

The perpetrators did not take the entire amount at once, but extorted it in parts: first $10,000, then another $5,000, while demanding copies of documents – diplomas, certificates, passports.

During the transfer of the next part – $50,000 – all three were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The suspects are being prepared for notification of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed by a group of persons on an especially large scale). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Andriy Yermak reacted to such information about the crime and the use of his surname as a cover, stating that he is confident that the criminals will receive a fair punishment.