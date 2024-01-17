ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 41258 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106308 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134843 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134037 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174257 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279663 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Border guard detained in Chernivtsi for "promising" positions in SBU for money

Border guard detained in Chernivtsi for "promising" positions in SBU for money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23114 views

A border guard posing as an SBU officer was detained in Chernivtsi to help people avoid military service in exchange for bribes. Law enforcement is currently investigating his involvement in similar crimes.

A border guard posing as an SBU officer and promising to "arrange" for a man  of the Security Service to avoid mobilization was detained in Chernivtsi. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A border guard promised a person liable for military service to avoid mobilization if he got a position in a rear unit of a law enforcement agency.

He was detained while receiving the full amount of the bribe in one of the shopping centers in Chernivtsi in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The detainee was found to have a chevron with the abbreviation "SBU", an ID card and a weapon. The seized material evidence was sent for examination 

- the agency summarized.

In Odesa region, SBI exposes military enlistment office employee who sold certificates of unfitness to evaders11.01.24, 11:20 • 22417 views

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and removing him from office is currently being decided. In addition, the involvement of the detainee in committing similar criminal offenses is being checked. 

Addendum

The Security Service of Ukraine adds that during the check it turned out that the man who pretended to be a lieutenant colonel of the SBU was actually a private border guard. 

Law enforcers emphasize that the defendant is serving under a contract and has no relation to the Security Service.

Recall

SBI officers, in cooperation with military counterintelligence and the SBU, exposed two law enforcement officers who stole information from a state database. 

