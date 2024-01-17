Border guard detained in Chernivtsi for "promising" positions in SBU for money

A border guard posing as an SBU officer and promising to "arrange" for a man of the Security Service to avoid mobilization was detained in Chernivtsi. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A border guard promised a person liable for military service to avoid mobilization if he got a position in a rear unit of a law enforcement agency.

He was detained while receiving the full amount of the bribe in one of the shopping centers in Chernivtsi in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The detainee was found to have a chevron with the abbreviation "SBU", an ID card and a weapon. The seized material evidence was sent for examination - the agency summarized.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and removing him from office is currently being decided. In addition, the involvement of the detainee in committing similar criminal offenses is being checked.

Addendum

The Security Service of Ukraine adds that during the check it turned out that the man who pretended to be a lieutenant colonel of the SBU was actually a private border guard.

Law enforcers emphasize that the defendant is serving under a contract and has no relation to the Security Service.

Recall

SBI officers, in cooperation with military counterintelligence and the SBU, exposed two law enforcement officers who stole information from a state database.