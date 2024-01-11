In Odesa region, SBI exposes military enlistment office employee who sold certificates of unfitness to evaders

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed a military registration and enlistment office employee who helped men liable for military service avoid mobilization for money. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

Details

Investigators found out that for two thousand dollars, an employee of the Belgorod-Dniester RTC and JV made documents declaring the "clients" unfit for military service, and for 3 thousand dollars, men could also be removed from the military register.

An employee of the RCCC and JV was served a notice of suspicion of influence peddling (part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided - the agency summarized.

SBU exposes group that transported fugitives from Ukraine to unrecognized Transnistria

Addendum

The SBI also managed to document the fact that an employee of the military registration and enlistment office received USD 7 thousand for deregistering three men.

Currently, SBI officers are conducting searches at the suspect's place of work, identifying the full range of persons involved among other officials. They are also identifying persons who could have "used the services" of the suspect.

Recall

In Chernihiv region, law enforcement officers detained a lawyer who "helped" men of military age to obtain the status of unfit for military service.