SBU exposes group that transported fugitives from Ukraine to unrecognized Transnistria

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with the special services of Moldova , neutralized an international criminal group that acted in favor of russia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

As explained in the agency, the defendants illegally transported Ukrainian citizens of military age outside of our country.

According to the investigation, the criminal group was organized by two residents of unrecognized Transnistria who have Ukrainian and Moldovan passports and are also on the radar of russian special services.

As a result of a joint special operation, law enforcement officers detained two gang members in Moldova while they were accompanying a group of evaders. Two more figures were exposed in Odesa, when they were preparing a new batch of potential conscripts to be sent abroad.

Based on the materials of the joint investigation, all members of the group are to be served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) - the SBU summarized.

It is noted that two organizers of the "scheme", who are currently hiding in the territory of the so-called "pmr", are already being served with suspicion in absentia.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all persons involved in the activities of the international criminal group.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the route of the illegal "traffic" ran from the territory of Odesa region to the self-proclaimed Transnistria, and then to Moldova.

Depending on the urgency of the departure, up to 5 thousand dollars was asked from one person.

The criminals drove their "clients" to the border with unrecognized Transnistria and then escorted them along forest trails outside checkpoints.

To find "clients", the offenders created several "specialized" Telegram channels where they offered their assistance in escaping mobilization in our country for money. To conceal the illegal profits, the gang members demanded that the evaders "pay for services" through their own crypto wallets - said the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation uncovered a draft evasion schemein which the chief of staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration helped city council members evade military service by means of fictitious business trips.