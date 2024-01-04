ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102599 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113077 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143312 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139950 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284617 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178279 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
SBU exposes group that transported fugitives from Ukraine to unrecognized Transnistria

SBU exposes group that transported fugitives from Ukraine to unrecognized Transnistria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38150 views

Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers liquidated a group that was engaged in the illegal trafficking of men of military age from Ukraine. The organizers, who are avoiding arrest in Transnistria, face criminal prosecution for their illegal activities.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with the special services of Moldova , neutralized an international criminal group that acted in favor of russia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

As explained in the agency, the defendants illegally transported Ukrainian citizens of military age outside of our country.

According to the investigation, the criminal group was organized by two residents of unrecognized Transnistria who have Ukrainian and Moldovan passports and are also on the radar of russian special services.

As a result of a joint special operation, law enforcement officers detained two gang members in Moldova while they were accompanying a group of evaders. Two more figures were exposed in Odesa, when they were preparing a new batch of potential conscripts to be sent abroad.

Based on the materials of the joint investigation, all members of the group are to be served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine)

- the SBU summarized.

It is noted that two organizers of the "scheme", who are currently hiding in the territory of the so-called "pmr", are already being served with suspicion in absentia. 

Fake certificates and pseudo-truck drivers: SBU dismantles three schemes of fugitives' travel abroad25.12.23, 12:31 • 21852 views

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all persons involved in the activities of the international criminal group.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the route of the illegal "traffic" ran from the territory of Odesa region to the self-proclaimed Transnistria, and then to Moldova.

Depending on the urgency of the departure, up to 5 thousand dollars was asked from one person. 

The criminals drove their "clients" to the border with unrecognized Transnistria and then escorted them along forest trails outside checkpoints.

To find "clients", the offenders created several "specialized" Telegram channels where they offered their assistance in escaping mobilization in our country for money. To conceal the illegal profits, the gang members demanded that the evaders "pay for services" through their own crypto wallets

- said the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation uncovered a draft evasion schemein which the chief of staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration helped city council members evade military service by means of fictitious business trips.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

