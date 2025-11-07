Claimed to be Yermak's cousin: a fraudster promised a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars
Kyiv • UNN
A group of fraudsters, led by Yermak D.S., was detained for attempting to extort 100 thousand dollars. He impersonated the cousin of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, promising to arrange a high position in the Presidential Office.
A group of fraudsters, led by Yermak D.S., who claimed to be the cousin of the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and promised to arrange a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars, was caught "red-handed" in Ukraine. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.
I just learned from the police that they caught a group of fraudsters "red-handed". It was led by a certain Yermak D.S., who called himself my cousin. Of course, this is a fraudulent fabrication. Using such a legend, he tried to extort 100 thousand dollars for allegedly arranging someone for a high position in the Presidential Office.
The Head of the Presidential Office is confident that the criminals will receive a fair punishment.
