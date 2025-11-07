Claimed to be Yermak's cousin: a fraudster promised a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars

A group of fraudsters, led by Yermak D.S., who claimed to be the cousin of the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and promised to arrange a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars, was caught "red-handed" in Ukraine. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

I just learned from the police that they caught a group of fraudsters "red-handed". It was led by a certain Yermak D.S., who called himself my cousin. Of course, this is a fraudulent fabrication. Using such a legend, he tried to extort 100 thousand dollars for allegedly arranging someone for a high position in the Presidential Office. - Yermak reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office is confident that the criminals will receive a fair punishment.

Border guard detained in Chernivtsi for "promising" positions in SBU for money