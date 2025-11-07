Claimed to be Yermak's cousin: a fraudster promised a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars

ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Electricity outage schedules
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation
GTA VI release postponed again
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
Donald Trump
John Healey
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Kanye West
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Claimed to be Yermak's cousin: a fraudster promised a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars

Kyiv • UNN

A group of fraudsters, led by Yermak D.S., was detained for attempting to extort 100 thousand dollars. He impersonated the cousin of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, promising to arrange a high position in the Presidential Office.

Claimed to be Yermak's cousin: a fraudster promised a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars

A group of fraudsters, led by Yermak D.S., who claimed to be the cousin of the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and promised to arrange a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars, was caught "red-handed" in Ukraine. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

I just learned from the police that they caught a group of fraudsters "red-handed". It was led by a certain Yermak D.S., who called himself my cousin. Of course, this is a fraudulent fabrication. Using such a legend, he tried to extort 100 thousand dollars for allegedly arranging someone for a high position in the Presidential Office.

- Yermak reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office is confident that the criminals will receive a fair punishment.

Border guard detained in Chernivtsi for "promising" positions in SBU for money

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine