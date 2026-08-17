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Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28988 views

American singer Courtney Love said that in 2019, doctors predicted she would die because of serious health problems. She did not believe them and recovered, preparing to return to music.

Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019

American singer and actress Courtney Love spoke about serious health problems that arose after her move to London in 2019 and said that doctors predicted she would die at the time. The Hollywood Reporter reported this, writes UNN.

Details

Love spoke about her condition on Instagram while answering fans' questions about her new solo album. She noted that the record is already finished and called it the result of a great deal of personal work.

When I got there, my body just exploded. It just exploded. And I spent a lot of time in hospitals. I almost died. I lost all my hair. I weighed about 45 kilograms. And I was told that I would die. I didn't believe them

- Love said.

Love is preparing to return to music

According to the artist, she did not believe the doctors partly because of her childhood experience, when adults tried to convince her that she was perceiving colors incorrectly. Love noted that her condition eventually improved.

So when they said I would die, I simply didn't believe them. And somehow I got better. I am healthy

- she said.

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Love also said that she wants to return to active music-making. She mentioned the band Hole's 2010 album "Nobody's Daughter," which she called unsuccessful, and said that she is working on a new project.

I will come back. I simply hadn't spoken publicly about my illness. I am fine now

- Love said.

In 2021, the singer also said that she had nearly died because of anemia and had been hospitalized. Now she says she wants to perform live again.

I want to tour more than anything. And I want to sing. That is what makes my soul and body happy

- Love wrote.

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Stepan Haftko

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