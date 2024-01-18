ukenru
Court will not choose a measure of restraint for Hrynkevych today

Court will not choose a measure of restraint for Hrynkevych today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22147 views

Today, the court will not consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure for Lviv businessmen Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

Today the court will not consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman. This was announced in court by the prosecutor of the specialized defense prosecutor's office of the Prosecutor General's Office Oleksandr Levchuk, UNN reports.

Three motions for a preventive measure have been filed against three suspects in the criminal proceedings, none of whom are Hrynkevych. Today, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv is not scheduled to consider the preventive measure against the latter

- Levchuk said in court.

Today, the court is scheduled to consider motions to impose pre-trial restraints on only three other detainees in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

We are talking about three executives of companies controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych.

The State Bureau of Investigation statedthat it expects the court to choose a preventive measure for Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych today.

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization were suspected of fraud in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

