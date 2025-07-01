$41.780.14
Court to announce decision on Chernyshov's suspension tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 435 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court will announce its decision regarding the suspension of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov on July 2. He is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale.

Court to announce decision on Chernyshov's suspension tomorrow

The High Anti-Corruption Court will announce its decision on the motion to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties, on Wednesday, July 2, UNN reports.

The court retires to the deliberation room to make a decision; the announcement of the court's ruling will take place tomorrow at 12 o'clock.

- the judge said.

Addition

The High Anti-Corruption Court began consideration of the motion to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties.

The prosecution requests the temporary suspension of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov from office for two months due to the risks of evidence destruction and influencing witnesses. At the same time, the defense and the official himself insist on refusing this initiative, arguing that it could negatively affect the work of the Ministry of National Unity and the government.

Oleksiy Chernyshov is suspected of abuse of power and receiving undue benefit on a particularly large scale. According to the investigation, he facilitated the transfer of a land plot in Kyiv to one of the capital's developers at an underestimated price in exchange for discounts on apartments for himself and persons designated by him.

The court chose for him a preventive measure – bail of 120 million hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Oleksiy Chernyshov
Kyiv
