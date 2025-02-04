Court takes into custody second suspect in case of murder of military TCC

Pyriatyn District Court has decided to take into custody a resident of Lubny, Yevhen Shcherbak, who is accused of creating obstacles to the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by a correspondent of the independent Ukrainian media outlet Graty, UNN reports.

Details

During the hearing, the suspect pleaded guilty and said that after the incident that killed TCC soldier Oleksandr Sokolchuk, he fled with Vadym Kuzub, fearing reprisals.

Recall

Earlier, the court arrested Kuzub, who is suspected of attacking the military with firearms. According to the investigation, he sought to free Shcherbak when he was part of the mobilized soldiers on their way to training. Armed with a rifle, Kuzub met the bus at a gas station, opened fire, took the weapon from one of the soldiers and fled with Shcherbak.

The suspect admitted that he had only planned to intimidate the military, but as a result of his actions, one of them died. The defense insisted on a lighter measure of restraint.

Murder of Poltava military officer: one of the suspects taken into custody