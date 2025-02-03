Murder of Poltava military officer: one of the suspects taken into custody

The Pyriatyn District Court of Poltava Oblast arrested Vadym Kuzub, a resident of Lubny, suspected of killing TCC soldier Sokolchuk. He was taken into custody until April 1 without the right to bail. This is reported by the publication “Graty”, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on January 31, Vadym Kuzub wanted to help his roommate's relative, Yevhen Shcherbak, who was mobilized, escape from the TCC. When Shcherbak, along with other mobilized men, was being taken to a military unit for training, he called Kuzub and informed him of their route. When the bus stopped at a gas station, Kuzub arrived with a rifle to take Shcherbak. He shot the soldier, took his assault rifle, and fled with Shcherbak.

At the trial, Kuzub pleaded guilty. He said that he wanted to scare the TCC soldiers, but he failed, and then he fired. According to him, he hoped that he had only wounded the soldier, not killed him. Kuzub's defense requested that he be placed under house arrest.

Shcherbak was also notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The court is to choose a preventive measure for him after Kuzub.

Recall

At a gas station near Pyriatyn, an unidentified person shot and killed a RTCK serviceman and stole his assault rifle. Police detained two suspects, residents of Poltava region born in 1984 and 1988.