Court suspends Trump's executive order to freeze federal grants

A federal judge in the District of Columbia has temporarily blocked Donald Trump's executive order to suspend funding through federal grants and loans, including for programs related to diversity and inclusion. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

This decision was a response to a lawsuit filed by organizations that receive support under these initiatives and believe that the termination of funding is contrary to the law.

The judge ruled to suspend the decree at least until February 3, when the case will be heard.

The White House assures that the restriction will not affect the overall funding of federal programs, including social assistance.

DEI programs are aimed at ensuring greater representation of various social groups in professional and educational fields. The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized these initiatives, stating that their funding should be reviewed. The abolition of such programs was one of the key campaign promises of the former president.

White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs