Court seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and controlled campaigns

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 46774 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258576 views
10:40 AM • 28907 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135404 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105564 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105587 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121760 views
Court seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and controlled campaigns

Court seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and controlled campaigns

Kyiv  •  UNN

The property of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych was seized after he was detained for attempting to bribe a DBR investigator, and his companies were accused of supplying low-quality products to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

A court has seized the property of the family and controlled companies of a Lviv businessman who was detained by the State Bureau of Investigation while trying to bribe an investigator of the Bureau. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI press service.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about Igor Hrynkevych.

At the initiative of the SBI, the property of the family and controlled companies of a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, who tried to bribe an investigator of the Bureau, was seized

- the NACP said in a statement.

As noted, searches were conducted at the businessman's residence and work addresses, at the addresses of the directors and offices and companies controlled by him.

Real estate, premium vehicles owned by the businessman's family, as well as property and accounts of companies controlled by him were seized.

An expert opinion was obtained, according to which it was established that all the products supplied by the businessman's companies for the needs of the Ministry of Defense in 2023 do not meet the quality characteristics and cannot be used by the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the SBI said in a statement.

 Recall

Several months ago, the Bureau opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessman's companies won 23 tenders to supply the Defense Ministry with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

It was found that the defense procurement contracts involved companies controlled by the businessman that were previously engaged in construction and did not have the proper capacity to manufacture and store materiel for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. According to preliminary estimates, this resulted in UAH 1.2 billion in budget losses and, accordingly, disruption of supplies.

Law enforcement officers found complete non-fulfillment of 6 contracts. Under at least 7 contracts, the companies supplied goods to military units in small quantities, but received state funds for full fulfillment of their obligations. It was also found that 8 contracts were executed with a delay of 3 to 5 months.

An analysis of foreign economic contacts and customs documents of these companies revealed facts of overstatement of the cost of goods supplied to the MoD. Reportedly, the involvement of former MoD officials in the fraud is being investigated, as they did not take any legal action to enforce or terminate the contracts.

On December 9, the SBI detained Hrynkevych for attempting to bribe  one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for $500,000. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

