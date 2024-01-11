Court seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and controlled campaigns

A court has seized the property of the family and controlled companies of a Lviv businessman who was detained by the State Bureau of Investigation while trying to bribe an investigator of the Bureau. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI press service.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about Igor Hrynkevych.

At the initiative of the SBI, the property of the family and controlled companies of a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, who tried to bribe an investigator of the Bureau, was seized - the NACP said in a statement.

As noted, searches were conducted at the businessman's residence and work addresses, at the addresses of the directors and offices and companies controlled by him.

Real estate, premium vehicles owned by the businessman's family, as well as property and accounts of companies controlled by him were seized.

An expert opinion was obtained, according to which it was established that all the products supplied by the businessman's companies for the needs of the Ministry of Defense in 2023 do not meet the quality characteristics and cannot be used by the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the SBI said in a statement.

Recall

Several months ago, the Bureau opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessman's companies won 23 tenders to supply the Defense Ministry with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

It was found that the defense procurement contracts involved companies controlled by the businessman that were previously engaged in construction and did not have the proper capacity to manufacture and store materiel for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. According to preliminary estimates, this resulted in UAH 1.2 billion in budget losses and, accordingly, disruption of supplies.

Law enforcement officers found complete non-fulfillment of 6 contracts. Under at least 7 contracts, the companies supplied goods to military units in small quantities, but received state funds for full fulfillment of their obligations. It was also found that 8 contracts were executed with a delay of 3 to 5 months.

An analysis of foreign economic contacts and customs documents of these companies revealed facts of overstatement of the cost of goods supplied to the MoD. Reportedly, the involvement of former MoD officials in the fraud is being investigated, as they did not take any legal action to enforce or terminate the contracts.

On December 9, the SBI detained Hrynkevych for attempting to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for $500,000. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.