01:22 PM • 3436 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 7806 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 11466 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15708 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19426 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26940 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34719 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29068 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39066 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75731 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Court releases NABU detective Magamedrasulov from custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, suspected of aiding Russia, from custody. The prosecutor changed the pre-trial detention measure, as sufficient evidence has been collected, and the need for isolation has disappeared.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspected of aiding Russia, from custody, UNN reports.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the prosecution requested a change in the pre-trial detention measure for the suspect during the court hearing. The prosecutor stated that, given the sufficient evidence and materials collected, the need for his isolation from possible undue influence, particularly on witnesses, was no longer relevant.

Currently, key investigative actions in the criminal proceedings have been completed, main witnesses have been interrogated, evidence that cannot be destroyed or distorted has been collected and secured, and a series of forensic examinations have been conducted. The change in position regarding the pre-trial detention measure now indicates the sufficiency of the collected evidence for further pre-trial investigation and consideration of the criminal proceedings on the merits, and does not require the application of strict pre-trial detention measures.

- added the PGO.

The PGO added that this change is not an acquittal of the suspect, but a decision that complies with the law, the principle of proportionality, and the actual state of the investigation.

Recall

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are untrue.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv