Court releases NABU detective Magamedrasulov from custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspected of aiding Russia, from custody, UNN reports.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the prosecution requested a change in the pre-trial detention measure for the suspect during the court hearing. The prosecutor stated that, given the sufficient evidence and materials collected, the need for his isolation from possible undue influence, particularly on witnesses, was no longer relevant.

Currently, key investigative actions in the criminal proceedings have been completed, main witnesses have been interrogated, evidence that cannot be destroyed or distorted has been collected and secured, and a series of forensic examinations have been conducted. The change in position regarding the pre-trial detention measure now indicates the sufficiency of the collected evidence for further pre-trial investigation and consideration of the criminal proceedings on the merits, and does not require the application of strict pre-trial detention measures. - added the PGO.

The PGO added that this change is not an acquittal of the suspect, but a decision that complies with the law, the principle of proportionality, and the actual state of the investigation.

Recall

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are untrue.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.