Court refused to ease pre-trial restrictions for Nasirov

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8516 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 12995 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 12294 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 21455 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 17006 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 27866 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25058 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24961 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24104 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18413 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.8m/s
75%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 20371 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 26564 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 20043 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 14909 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 13745 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 13873 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 21455 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 27866 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 26700 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 42603 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Odesa
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 15029 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 20165 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 24330 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 32217 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 33227 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Court refused to ease pre-trial restrictions for Nasirov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) refused to ease the pre-trial restrictions for former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov. The consideration of the defense's appeal was postponed until February 23, 2026.

Court refused to ease pre-trial restrictions for Nasirov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to mitigate the pre-trial detention measure for former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov and continued the consideration of the defense's appeal. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

"The court denied the satisfaction of this motion," the judge said. 

The court adjourned the consideration of Roman Nasirov's defense appeal until February 23, 2026. 

Recall 

Since 2017, former SFS head Roman Nasirov has been accused of causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state through a series of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer rent payments for subsoil use to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme," which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov is also a defendant in a case involving a UAH 722 million bribe. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received over UAH 722 million in undue benefits for actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to an agricultural holding of over UAH 3.2 billion.

The provision of undue benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, occurred through a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to Oleg Bakhmatyuk, the owner of the "Ukrlandfarming" agricultural holding.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Energy
Roman Nasirov
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine