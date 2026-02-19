Court refused to ease pre-trial restrictions for Nasirov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to mitigate the pre-trial detention measure for former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov and continued the consideration of the defense's appeal. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

"The court denied the satisfaction of this motion," the judge said.

The court adjourned the consideration of Roman Nasirov's defense appeal until February 23, 2026.

Recall

Since 2017, former SFS head Roman Nasirov has been accused of causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state through a series of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer rent payments for subsoil use to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme," which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov is also a defendant in a case involving a UAH 722 million bribe. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received over UAH 722 million in undue benefits for actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to an agricultural holding of over UAH 3.2 billion.

The provision of undue benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, occurred through a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to Oleg Bakhmatyuk, the owner of the "Ukrlandfarming" agricultural holding.