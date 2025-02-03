Court mitigates preventive measure for Irpin mayor Markushyn

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the measure of restraint for Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn from arrest with the possibility of bail of UAH 30 million to round-the-clock house arrest.

This was reportedby a law firm whose lawyers are defending his interests, UNN reports .

Today, the Kyiv Court of Appeal issued a ruling: Oleksandr Markushyn will be released from the pre-trial detention center and placed under round-the-clock house arrest - the message says.

It is noted that the court found groundless the previous request of the SBI investigator and the prosecutor for a pre-trial detention center and exorbitant bail of UAH 30 million.

Oleksandr Markushin will no longer be in the pre-trial detention center - the statement said.

In January, Kyiv's Pecherskyi Court remanded the mayor of Irpin, Kyiv region, in custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 30 million until March 22. Markushyn himself calls the case against him “politicized and ordered”.

This is a case related to the travel abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.