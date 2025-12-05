Court keeps NABU detective Husarov, suspected of treason, in custody

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv rejected the motion to release Viktor Husarov, a detective of the closed NABU unit "D-2", who is suspected of high treason, from custody. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Husarov's lawyer Olena Storozhuk.

As Storozhuk reported, the court rejected the motion to release Husarov from custody.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the agent penetration of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

In July, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for Viktor Husarov, an employee of the NABU Central Office who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". He was sent to custody without the possibility of bail.

In October, the court kept Husarov in custody for another 60 days.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released from custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of aiding Russia.