Court keeps NABU detective Husarov, suspected of treason, in custody

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
02:41 PM • 1504 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 17102 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 18127 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 23947 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 37137 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 45811 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39227 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67277 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34902 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57850 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 31933 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 18120 views
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 8796 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 18357 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 14932 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 15176 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 17062 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 32167 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67263 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 51222 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 5606 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 18334 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 24184 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 38105 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 38169 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Court keeps NABU detective Husarov, suspected of treason, in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to release NABU detective Viktor Husarov, suspected of treason, from custody. He was arrested without bail in July for espionage for the FSB.

Court keeps NABU detective Husarov, suspected of treason, in custody

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv rejected the motion to release Viktor Husarov, a detective of the closed NABU unit "D-2", who is suspected of high treason, from custody. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Husarov's lawyer Olena Storozhuk.

Details

As Storozhuk reported, the court rejected the motion to release Husarov from custody.

Supplement

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the agent penetration of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

In July, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for Viktor Husarov, an employee of the NABU Central Office who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". He was sent to custody without the possibility of bail.

In October, the court kept Husarov in custody for another 60 days.

Recall

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released from custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of aiding Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv