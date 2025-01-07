Court extends arrest for MP Shevchenko

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of high treason, until March 7. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

"The Kyiv court has extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for MP Yevhen Shevchenko. According to the court's decision, he will be held in a pre-trial detention center until March 7 without the right to be released on bail," the statement said.

Addendum

The People's Deputy of Ukraine Yevhen Shevchenko was served a notice of suspicion of high treason.

According to the investigation, the MP systematically spread the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews. Disseminating specially selected information and using various forms of manipulation, he voiced distorted facts about Ukraine's foreign and domestic political course, influencing the consciousness and opinion of citizens.

GUR representative Andriy Yusov statedthat MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On November 7, MP Shevchenko called on the President of Ukraine to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his Telegram channel.

Shevchenko also called for the return of MPs suspected of treason to the session hall.

In 2022, Shevchenko presented a certificate from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine as proof that he was indeed serving in the intelligence service.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, responded to the MP, noting that "some MPs seem to be confused about national security, national interests and the future of the country.

"If in their minds national interests = Ukraine's defeat, then they are making a big mistake in the interests of Russia. Ukraine's victory plan, the Peace Formula, is the path to justice," Yermak said.