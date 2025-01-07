Court extends arrest for MP Shevchenko

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145584 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126337 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134010 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110448 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104434 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113942 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93399 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129469 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128144 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91879 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101023 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145588 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163361 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191133 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180374 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129469 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142569 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134221 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151428 views
Court extends arrest for MP Shevchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23407 views

The Pechersk court extended the detention of MP Yevhen Shevchenko until March 7 without bail. The MP is suspected of treason for spreading pro-Russian narratives and calling for negotiations with the aggressor.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of high treason, until March 7. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

"The Kyiv court has extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for MP Yevhen Shevchenko. According to the court's decision, he will be held in a pre-trial detention center until March 7 without the right to be released on bail," the statement said.

Addendum

The People's Deputy of Ukraine Yevhen Shevchenko was served a notice of suspicion of high treason.

According to the investigation, the MP systematically spread the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews. Disseminating specially selected information and using various forms of manipulation, he voiced distorted facts about Ukraine's foreign and domestic political course, influencing the consciousness and opinion of citizens.

GUR representative Andriy Yusov statedthat MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On November 7, MP Shevchenko called on the President of Ukraine to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his Telegram channel.

Shevchenko also called for the return of MPs suspected of treason to the session hall.

In 2022, Shevchenko presented a certificate from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine as proof that he was indeed serving in the intelligence service.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, responded to the MP, noting that "some MPs seem to be confused about national security, national interests and the future of the country.

"If in their minds national interests = Ukraine's defeat, then they are making a big mistake in the interests of Russia. Ukraine's victory plan, the Peace Formula, is the path to justice," Yermak said.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

