Exclusive
08:16 AM
Court chose bail for ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn in second criminal case

Kyiv • UNN

 510 views

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of bail for the former mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, in a second criminal case. He is suspected of illegal seizure of communal property, namely a land plot and a boiler house building, in 2019.

Court chose bail for ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn in second criminal case

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen a bail as a pre-trial measure for the former mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn. He announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Markushyn noted, he was chosen a pre-trial measure in the form of bail in the second criminal case - which he called "fabricated."

Both of these cases are stitched together according to the same scheme - based on the "testimonies" of people dependent on the developer Karpliuk, who at any cost tries to maintain control over the development of Irpin and access to land and the city budget

- he stated.

Markushyn also called the situation "politically motivated."

I once thought that the concept of "political persecution" was not about Ukraine. That it concerned totalitarian neighboring states where repression is the norm. But this year I became convinced: politically motivated criminal cases are a reality in our country as well

- he stated.

Context

The former deputy mayor of Irpin, Markushyn, was notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property.

He is suspected of organizing the alienation of a land plot and a boiler house building from communal ownership in 2019.

Additionally

In 2025, the SBI notified the then mayor of Irpin, Markushyn, of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border). This concerned a case related to the mayor of Irpin's departure abroad from August 24 to August 30, 2022.

According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Subsequently, the court suspended Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation. The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated the powers of Markushyn.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsKyivCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
State Border of Ukraine
Italy
Ukraine
Kyiv