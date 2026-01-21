$43.180.08
Court cancels house arrest for Trukhanov: his pre-trial detention measure changed to personal recognizance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the house arrest of former Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov. His pre-trial detention measure was changed to personal recognizance.

Court cancels house arrest for Trukhanov: his pre-trial detention measure changed to personal recognizance

Today, January 21, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the house arrest for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people. His pre-trial detention measure was changed to a personal obligation. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

"Today, 21.01.2026, during the consideration of the petition for the extension of Trukhanov H.I.'s house arrest, the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court issued a ruling on partial satisfaction of the prosecutor's petition and applied a pre-trial detention measure in the form of a personal obligation to Trukhanov H.I.," the OPG reported.

Addition

In early October, heavy rains in Odesa claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion - under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused the death of people).

On December 10, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial detention measure for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people. He will remain under round-the-clock house arrest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv