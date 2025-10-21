Court began selecting a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous in a closed session

A hearing has begun in the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to consider a motion for the application of a preventive measure against Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi, who is suspected of sexual violence, UNN reports.

The consideration of the motion for the election of a preventive measure is taking place in camera.

The prosecutor's office reported that it would insist on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail to the former director of the "Young Theater" Andriy Bilous.

Context

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi.

Later, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly accuse the director of harassment was his former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former director sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Karyi University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to leave Bilous in the position of director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.