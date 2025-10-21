$41.760.03
12:57 PM • 512 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 5890 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13673 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16431 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16646 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17429 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16134 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15004 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30588 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20548 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Court began selecting a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous in a closed session

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

A session began in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restraint for Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual violence. The consideration of the petition is taking place in a closed session.

Court began selecting a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous in a closed session

A hearing has begun in the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to consider a motion for the application of a preventive measure against Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi, who is suspected of sexual violence, UNN reports.

The consideration of the motion for the election of a preventive measure is taking place in camera.

The prosecutor's office reported that it would insist on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail to the former director of the "Young Theater" Andriy Bilous.

Context

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi.

Later, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students. 

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous21.10.25, 12:30 • 1986 views

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly accuse the director of harassment was his former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former director sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Karyi University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to leave Bilous in the position of director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Anna Murashko

