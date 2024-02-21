ukenru
Courses for military personnel to improve the state language started in Ukraine

Courses for military personnel to improve the state language started in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24244 views

The first Ukrainian language courses for military personnel started on the International Mother Language Day to improve language skills and demonstrate a responsible attitude to the foundations of national identity.

On the International Mother Language Day, Ukraine's first educational courses on improving the state language for military personnel began. This was announced by Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, who launched the courses together with the United project, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the first lesson was held at the 150th Training Center of the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was conducted by Oleksandr Cherkas, a teacher at the Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum, a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize Ukraine, a graduate student at the Kyiv National Linguistic University, and a coach and moderator of the United project's conversation clubs.

I am grateful to all servicemen who, by improving their language skills, demonstrate a responsible attitude to the foundations of national identity. I believe that similar initiatives will be implemented in all parts of the country, as the development of a network of such language courses, the strict use of Ukrainian in all spheres of public life, and a personal example of respect for the foundations of national security and defense are the key to our confident march to victory. The power of the mother tongue is affirmed by millions of unbreakable people!

- said Taras Kremin.

Recall

In early January, Taras Kremin , the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, announced plans to create Ukrainian language courses for the military of the Armed Forces.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

