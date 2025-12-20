Couple killed: death toll from Izium strike rises to two - a man and a 42-year-old policewoman died

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Izium, Kharkiv region, has risen to two. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, who is a police officer, died as a result of the shelling. Also, a 64-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. She was provided with medical assistance.

On December 20, at about 3:40 p.m., the troops of the Russian Federation launched an attack on the city of Izium, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, the territory of a non-operating industrial enterprise, a cafe building, the city Palace of Culture, an apartment building, and civilian cars were damaged. A private residential building was completely destroyed - the message says.

The police clarified that investigative and operational groups, explosives experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are conducting inspections, recording the consequences of the shelling, and collecting evidence.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops hit Izium with KABs, there is one dead and one wounded. As a result of the hits, a private house and a residential high-rise building were damaged.

Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium