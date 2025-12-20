Couple killed: death toll from Izium strike rises to two - a man and a 42-year-old policewoman died

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 6352 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 12236 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 14300 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 11508 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 14407 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 22979 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 26764 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24949 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24239 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19787 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 9926 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 20439 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 25341 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 12653 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 15273 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 6230 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 14299 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 83589 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 58935 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 66976 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 552 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 1478 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 15499 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 12870 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 25627 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
FIFA (video game series)

Couple killed: death toll from Izium strike rises to two - a man and a 42-year-old policewoman died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The death toll from the enemy strike on Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to two: a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, a police officer, were killed. On December 20, at about 3:40 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a guided aerial bomb attack, damaging an enterprise, a cafe, a Palace of Culture, a residential building, and cars.

Couple killed: death toll from Izium strike rises to two - a man and a 42-year-old policewoman died

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Izium, Kharkiv region, has risen to two. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, who is a police officer, died as a result of the shelling. Also, a 64-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. She was provided with medical assistance.

On December 20, at about 3:40 p.m., the troops of the Russian Federation launched an attack on the city of Izium, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, the territory of a non-operating industrial enterprise, a cafe building, the city Palace of Culture, an apartment building, and civilian cars were damaged. A private residential building was completely destroyed

- the message says.

The police clarified that investigative and operational groups, explosives experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are conducting inspections, recording the consequences of the shelling, and collecting evidence.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops hit Izium with KABs, there is one dead and one wounded. As a result of the hits, a private house and a residential high-rise building were damaged.

Russian drone kills two men while unloading a ZIL truck with firewood in Izium05.12.25, 15:47 • 3700 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium