Counting of votes in parliamentary elections completed in Georgia: results
Kyiv • UNN
Georgia's CEC has completed vote counting: the ruling party has won 53.93% of the vote. The opposition and international observers claim massive violations.
The CEC of Georgia has completed the counting of votes at polling stations. According to preliminary data, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is leading in the parliamentary elections with a 53.93% result (1,118,796 votes), writes UNN.
According to the CEC, 3,109 out of 3,111 polling stations were counted, representing 99.936% of the total number of polling stations.
Coalition for Change - 11.03% (228,821 votes);
Unity-National Movement coalition - 10.161% (210,787 votes);
Strong Georgia coalition (Lelo, For the People, Freedom Square) - 8.814% (182,839 votes);
Gakharia for Georgia party - 7.771% (161,215 votes).
As for the remaining two constituencies, CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili stated that in one polling station the voting results were annulled and in one polling station the protocol was not drawn up.
It should be noted that parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26.
According to an exit poll by Edison Research, Georgian Dream won 40.9 percent of the vote, while the pro-European opposition, which is breaking barriers, won 51.9 percent.
Opposition parties disagree with the results published by the CEC and point to massive fraud.
International observers also statedthat the elections were conducted with irregularities.