Counterfeit nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 12 million seized: dozens of searches conducted in Khmelnytskyi region

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
08:22 AM • 6978 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 12411 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 25529 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 42887 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 33005 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32130 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 53124 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22830 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23566 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 54430 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 18865 views
ISW: Russians increasingly feel the consequences of the Kremlin's bet on the defense industry due to the war in UkraineJanuary 13, 02:51 AM • 7342 views
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 8212 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 11730 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 6398 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 48409 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 54430 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 50041 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 40939 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 35988 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 41334 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 43210 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 99340 views
Actual
Counterfeit nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 12 million seized: dozens of searches conducted in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a group that sold illegally manufactured nicotine-containing mixtures and liquids for electronic cigarettes. Over 60,000 units of products and UAH 3 million were seized, with the total value of the seized items exceeding UAH 12 million.

Counterfeit nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 12 million seized: dozens of searches conducted in Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytskyi region, counterfeit nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 12 million were seized. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, more than 50 authorized searches were conducted in shops, office and warehouse premises, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a group of individuals who sold illegally manufactured nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids through specialized stores. The products were sold without licenses and permits.

More than 50 authorized searches were conducted at the residences of these individuals, in shops, and in office and warehouse premises.

During the searches, over 60,000 units of nicotine, flavorings, glycerin, and tobacco products with excise tax stamps of dubious origin, draft records, computer equipment, and over UAH 3 million were seized.

The total value of the seized items amounted to over UAH 12 million.

"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers08.12.25, 11:33 • 20828 views

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings regarding the illegal storage for sale and sale of illegally manufactured excisable goods, and the legalization of criminally obtained funds (Part 1 of Article 204, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the report says.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, motions have been filed with the court to seize the confiscated property, and the issue of appointing necessary forensic examinations is being resolved. 

In general, the work of law enforcement agencies in Khmelnytskyi region to combat the illegal circulation of e-cigarette liquids is systematic. 

Add

Since July 2025, more than 150 authorized searches have been conducted, resulting in the seizure of over 170,000 units of illegally manufactured products ready for sale (nicotine, flavorings, glycerin), the cessation of operations of an underground workshop for the production of tobacco and tobacco products, and the seizure of over 100 tons of tobacco, tobacco leaves, and equipment for the production of tobacco products. 

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine