Counterfeit nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 12 million seized: dozens of searches conducted in Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytskyi region, counterfeit nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 12 million were seized. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, more than 50 authorized searches were conducted in shops, office and warehouse premises, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a group of individuals who sold illegally manufactured nicotine-containing mixtures and e-cigarette liquids through specialized stores. The products were sold without licenses and permits.

More than 50 authorized searches were conducted at the residences of these individuals, in shops, and in office and warehouse premises.

During the searches, over 60,000 units of nicotine, flavorings, glycerin, and tobacco products with excise tax stamps of dubious origin, draft records, computer equipment, and over UAH 3 million were seized.

The total value of the seized items amounted to over UAH 12 million.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings regarding the illegal storage for sale and sale of illegally manufactured excisable goods, and the legalization of criminally obtained funds (Part 1 of Article 204, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, motions have been filed with the court to seize the confiscated property, and the issue of appointing necessary forensic examinations is being resolved.

In general, the work of law enforcement agencies in Khmelnytskyi region to combat the illegal circulation of e-cigarette liquids is systematic.

Since July 2025, more than 150 authorized searches have been conducted, resulting in the seizure of over 170,000 units of illegally manufactured products ready for sale (nicotine, flavorings, glycerin), the cessation of operations of an underground workshop for the production of tobacco and tobacco products, and the seizure of over 100 tons of tobacco, tobacco leaves, and equipment for the production of tobacco products.