Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 9364 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 28776 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 25642 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 37842 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 50888 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 54693 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 55429 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 76289 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 288992 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Tags
Authors
Corruption in UAV and EW procurement: court sends MP Kuznetsov to custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial measure for MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov in the form of detention for 60 days. He was given the opportunity to post bail in the amount of 8 million hryvnias.

Corruption in UAV and EW procurement: court sends MP Kuznetsov to custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is a defendant in a corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment, to custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of eight million hryvnias, reports UNN.

Details

The HACC judge sent MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov to custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 8 million hryvnias.

Addition

NABU and SAP exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. According to the investigation, in 2024–2025, an organized group of persons systematically seized budget funds that local self-government bodies directed to the needs of defense forces.

Among the established episodes is the procurement of electronic warfare systems. For signing a contract at a deliberately inflated price, the group members received up to 30% of the contract amount as an undue benefit. According to a similar scheme, FPV drones were purchased for almost UAH 10 million. The enterprise supplied products at a price inflated by about USD 80,000, after which officials transferred part of the funds in the form of a "kickback" to the members of the criminal group.

With the consent of the Prosecutor General, a motion was sent to the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect people's deputy in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

Motions were also sent to the court to choose preventive measures for other defendants in the case.

SAP and NABU reported suspicion to the participants of the organized criminal group exposed the day before, involved in a corruption scheme during the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle