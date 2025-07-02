Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: UAH 120 million bail posted for Chernyshov

UAH 120 million bail was posted for Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, as ordered by the court in a case concerning abuse of office and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The full amount (of bail for the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity - ed.) has been paid. - Chemerys reported.

Addition

Earlier, the SAPO officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties.

The HACC chose a precautionary measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the bail, despite problems with his accounts.

At the same time, the HACC decided not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.