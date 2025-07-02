$41.820.04
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3456 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11601 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21266 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28416 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41748 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71315 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39967 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45889 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88527 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55282 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: UAH 120 million bail posted for Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

• 346 views

 • 346 views

UAH 120 million bail was posted for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in a case concerning abuse of office and bribery. The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose bail as a preventive measure for him, but did not remove him from office.

Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: UAH 120 million bail posted for Chernyshov

UAH 120 million bail was posted for Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, as ordered by the court in a case concerning abuse of office and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The full amount (of bail for the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity - ed.) has been paid.

- Chemerys reported.

Addition

Earlier, the SAPO officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties.

The HACC chose a precautionary measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the bail, despite problems with his accounts.

At the same time, the HACC decided not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
