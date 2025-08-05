$41.790.03
Corruption in drone and EW procurement: military unit commander arrested with UAH 2 million bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint for the commander of a military unit in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 2 million bail. This decision concerns a case of corruption during the procurement of drones and EW, with the pre-trial restraint valid until September 30, 2025.

Corruption in drone and EW procurement: military unit commander arrested with UAH 2 million bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a pre-trial restraint measure to the head of a military unit - in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 2 million bail - in a high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, the HACC reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On Tuesday, August 5, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court applied a pre-trial restraint measure to the head of a military unit, who is a suspect in the case of the procurement of electronic warfare systems and UAVs, in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 2 million.

- reported the HACC.

The pre-trial restraint measure is valid until September 30, 2025, inclusive.

If bail is posted, procedural obligations are imposed on the suspect.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. Six people were notified of suspicion in the case, including a people's deputy and the head of a district state administration.

The court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in the corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, into custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 8 million.

The court also chose a pre-trial restraint measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 10 million for the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, another figure in the high-profile corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems.

Another suspect in the case - the director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise - was sent by the court under arrest with the alternative of posting UAH 2 million bail.

Julia Shramko

