Corruption in drone and EW procurement: another suspect sent to pre-trial detention with 2 million UAH bail

In a high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, another suspect—the director of a UAV manufacturing company—was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting a 2 million UAH bail, the SAPO announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure to the director of the UAV manufacturing company in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a 2 million UAH bail. - reported the SAPO.

The SAPO added that "the issue of appealing the preventive measure is being resolved."

Recall

NABU and SAPO uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. Six people, including a people's deputy and the head of a district state administration, were notified of suspicion in the case.

The court remanded People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is a defendant in the corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting an 8 million hryvnia bail.

The court also chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting a 10 million UAH bail for the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, another defendant in the high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems.