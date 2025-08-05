Corruption in drone and EW procurement: another suspect sent to pre-trial detention with 2 million UAH bail
Kyiv • UNN
The court chose a pre-trial restraint for the director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing 2 million UAH bail. This happened in the case of a large-scale corruption scheme during the procurement of drones and EW, where there are already six suspects.
In a high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, another suspect—the director of a UAV manufacturing company—was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting a 2 million UAH bail, the SAPO announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure to the director of the UAV manufacturing company in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a 2 million UAH bail.
The SAPO added that "the issue of appealing the preventive measure is being resolved."
Recall
NABU and SAPO uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. Six people, including a people's deputy and the head of a district state administration, were notified of suspicion in the case.
The court remanded People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is a defendant in the corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting an 8 million hryvnia bail.
The court also chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting a 10 million UAH bail for the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, another defendant in the high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems.