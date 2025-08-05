Corruption in drone and EW procurement: another suspect sent to pre-trial detention with 2 million UAH bail

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:28 AM • 9570 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 24374 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70656 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 67462 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107136 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 140760 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 82202 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72827 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74309 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70445 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 18625 views
Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National CurrencyAugust 4, 11:54 PM • 10779 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 20926 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 11374 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 8778 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 24344 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70628 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107110 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 140737 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 256171 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 28687 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 51940 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 46597 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 51631 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 355031 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
Fox News

Corruption in drone and EW procurement: another suspect sent to pre-trial detention with 2 million UAH bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

The court chose a pre-trial restraint for the director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing 2 million UAH bail. This happened in the case of a large-scale corruption scheme during the procurement of drones and EW, where there are already six suspects.

Corruption in drone and EW procurement: another suspect sent to pre-trial detention with 2 million UAH bail

In a high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, another suspect—the director of a UAV manufacturing company—was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting a 2 million UAH bail, the SAPO announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure to the director of the UAV manufacturing company in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a 2 million UAH bail.

- reported the SAPO.

The SAPO added that "the issue of appealing the preventive measure is being resolved."

Recall

NABU and SAPO uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. Six people, including a people's deputy and the head of a district state administration, were notified of suspicion in the case.

The court remanded People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is a defendant in the corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting an 8 million hryvnia bail.

The court also chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting a 10 million UAH bail for the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, another defendant in the high-profile corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems.

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine