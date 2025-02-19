ukenru
Corruption in defense: scheme of embezzlement of funds during the creation of the “DZVIN” system exposed

Corruption in defense: scheme of embezzlement of funds during the creation of the “DZVIN” system exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30988 views

The SAPO and the NABU exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the creation of the DZVIN system for the Armed Forces. The suspects include high-ranking officials of the General Staff and the director of a private company, who caused UAH 246 million in losses to the state.

A large-scale corruption scheme in the defense sector was exposed, which resulted in the state losing over UAH 246 million. It is about the embezzlement of budget funds during the creation of the automated system of the Center for Operational Management of the Armed Forces "DZVIN". UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

The SAPO and the NABU uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the defense sector, which resulted in the state losing over UAH 246 million. The scheme involved the embezzlement of budget funds during the creation of the automated system of the Center for Operational Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "DZVIN",

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, in 2016, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the development of the system with a company that had no experience in creating either troop management systems or specialized software.

During the four years of research and development, the terms of reference for the system were illegally changed 13 times, which increased the cost of work by UAH 300 million and reduced the system's functionality tenfold. More than UAH 115 million was spent on unreasonable adjustments to the documentation alone

- SAPO informs.

As the SAPO and NABU found out, the developed system does not meet the terms of reference at all: from incompatibility with NATO protocols to lack of integration with other military systems.

During the investigation, detectives and prosecutors faced attempts to obstruct the investigation: those involved in the scheme began to hide key documentation on the financing and development of the project. After the investigation was launched, they accelerated their work and even modernized the system for free, trying to make it more similar to the original plan. However, due to fundamental errors in the architecture, it is impossible to finalize the ZVIN system.

Among the suspects:

  • former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General;
    • former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General;
      •  former head of the Automation Development Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Col;
        • Director of a private company - the main contractor.

          Their actions are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing,

          - the statement said.

          The media reports that these are former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Radion Tymoshenko and former Chief of the Communications Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Rapko.

          Add

          In May 2024, the NABU conducted searches of the former head of the Armed Forces Communications Troops Volodymyr Rapko and the former head of the Armed Forces Automation Development Department in the case of the automated troop management system Dzvin-AS.

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
          national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
          natoNATO
          armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
          ukraineUkraine

