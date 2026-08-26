Corrected enemy strikes - the SBU exposed a Russian agent in a AFU unit in Odesa region

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a serviceman recruited by Russian intelligence services to gather information about the Defense Forces in Odesa region. According to the investigation, the man transmitted the coordinates of Ukrainian troops and adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine. This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed a Russian agent in Odesa region. He turned out to be a mobilized serviceman recruited by the enemy into one of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who adjusted enemy shelling in southern Ukraine - the post says.

The investigation established that the serviceman came to the attention of the Rashists when he was looking for "quick" earnings in Telegram channels. There, a Russian intelligence officer contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money. After being recruited, the serviceman traveled around Odesa and the surrounding areas in a rented car. He secretly filmed the locations of Ukrainian troops with his phone.

He also marked the coordinates of Ukrainian troop positions on Google Maps. SBU cyber specialists exposed the agent’s espionage activities in advance, documented them, and detained him "red-handed" while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a Ukrainian Armed Forces facility. During searches, investigators seized a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy. The suspect was also found to have a virtual wallet, which he had created in anticipation of cryptocurrency transfers from the aggressor country - the post says.

Investigators of the Security Service notified the agent that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

We will remind

An unemployed man adjusted Russian attacks and collected data on military facilities. He also requested weapons to carry out contract killings of servicemen.