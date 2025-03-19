Coordination Headquarters for the Returned Prisoners of War: 18 defenders of "Azovstal" have returned home
197 defenders were returned to Ukraine, including 31 defenders of Mariupol, including 18 defenders of "Azovstal". 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also released.
Among the returned prisoners of war, 31 defended Mariupol, including 18 Azovstal defenders. Three National Guardsmen from "Azov" were also returned.
As a result of the long-term work of the Coordination Headquarters, 197 of our defenders are returning home. On behalf of the President of Ukraine, it was possible to release 175 of our guys from captivity during the exchange and 22 during special measures outside of exchanges
It is reported that three of those released were under so-called "investigation", which can be considered additional torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their relatives and friends.
Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (149 and 4 from the TRO), the Navy (11), the National Guard (8, including three from "Azov"), and three border guards are returning home to their brothers-in-arms. Servicemen defended the city of Mariupol – 31 (including 18 defenders of "Azovstal"), Donetsk region – 74, Luhansk region – 39, Kharkiv region – 8, Kherson region – 5, two each – Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, participated in hostilities in Kursk region
Also among those rescued from Russian captivity this time are 166 privates and sergeants and nine officers.
Thanks to the painstaking work of the Coordinating Headquarters, 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also returned outside of exchanges: 21 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one border guard. Those returned from captivity have health problems, severe wounds and injuries
It is emphasized that on Ukrainian land, all those released will receive proper medical care, undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation programs and will be able to reintegrate into society. Also, all those released will receive a one-time financial assistance and the payments of monetary allowance due to them for the entire time they were in enemy captivity.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that an exchange of prisoners of war took place today. 175 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 22 seriously wounded prisoners of war, were handed over to Ukraine.
On March 18, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners of 175 for 175 people will be carried out between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.