Coordination Headquarters for the Returned Prisoners of War: 18 defenders of "Azovstal" have returned home

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46878 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159135 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37359 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84656 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23014 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20054 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23048 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37393 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46910 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135675 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Coordination Headquarters for the Returned Prisoners of War: 18 defenders of "Azovstal" have returned home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3731 views

197 defenders were returned to Ukraine, including 31 defenders of Mariupol, including 18 defenders of "Azovstal". 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also released.

Coordination Headquarters for the Returned Prisoners of War: 18 defenders of "Azovstal" have returned home

Among the returned prisoners of war, 31 defended Mariupol, including 18 Azovstal defenders.  Three National Guardsmen from "Azov" were also returned.

UNN reports this with a reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As a result of the long-term work of the Coordination Headquarters, 197 of our defenders are returning home. On behalf of the President of Ukraine, it was possible to release 175 of our guys from captivity during the exchange and 22 during special measures outside of exchanges

- the statement reads. 

It is reported that three of those released were under so-called "investigation", which can be considered additional torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their relatives and friends.  

Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (149 and 4 from the TRO), the Navy (11), the National Guard (8, including three from "Azov"), and three border guards are returning home to their brothers-in-arms. Servicemen defended the city of Mariupol – 31 (including 18 defenders of "Azovstal"), Donetsk region – 74, Luhansk region – 39, Kharkiv region – 8, Kherson region – 5, two each – Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, participated in hostilities in Kursk region

- informs the Coordination Headquarters.  

Also among those rescued from Russian captivity this time are 166 privates and sergeants and nine officers.  

Thanks to the painstaking work of the Coordinating Headquarters, 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also returned outside of exchanges: 21 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one border guard. Those returned from captivity have health problems, severe wounds and injuries

- the statement reads.

It is emphasized that on Ukrainian land, all those released will receive proper medical care, undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation programs and will be able to reintegrate into society. Also, all those released will receive a one-time financial assistance and the payments of monetary allowance due to them for the entire time they were in enemy captivity.

The disaster of the Russian Il-76: the examination of the transferred remains, likely of Ukrainian soldiers, is still ongoing05.03.25, 15:14 • 92846 views

Context

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that an exchange of prisoners of war took place today. 175 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 22 seriously wounded prisoners of war, were handed over to Ukraine.    

On March 18, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners of 175 for 175 people will be carried out between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Mariupol
