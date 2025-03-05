The disaster of the Russian Il-76: the examination of the transferred remains, likely of Ukrainian soldiers, is still ongoing

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18809 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111073 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171250 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107804 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344168 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173973 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145170 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196205 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124962 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108184 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12778 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21932 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 10966 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11149 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11421 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18807 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87539 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111072 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171249 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160730 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21952 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24958 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38879 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47467 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136017 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The disaster of the Russian Il-76: the examination of the transferred remains, likely of Ukrainian soldiers, is still ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92846 views

In Ukraine, the identification of the remains of prisoners of war transferred by the Russian Federation after the Il-76 disaster is ongoing. DNA profiles have been established from 527 fragments, and the examinations will last several weeks.

The disaster of the Russian Il-76: the examination of the transferred remains, likely of Ukrainian soldiers, is still ongoing

The identification of the remains of Ukrainian prisoners of war allegedly killed during the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region in 2024 is ongoing. This was reported by the Deputy Director of the DNDKTS of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ruslan Abbasov, during the presentation of the documentary film "Return. Heroes on a Shield," reports UNN.

Abbasov commented on whether the identification of the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war, who allegedly died on board the Il-76, has been completed.

The remains were received following repatriation activities at the end of November, on the 29th, to one of the expert services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Within a month, all remains were examined. The remains received - about 62 packages. In these packages, there were 527 fragments 

- Abbasov said.

According to him, DNA profiles have been established for all 527 fragments and placed in the electronic register.

Currently, a number of matches have already been identified, and appropriate comparative examinations have begun to be appointed for them. This process is ongoing. I believe that in the coming weeks and months, such examinations will be completed 

- Abbasov said.

Supplement

In December 2024, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, commenting on Russia's statement about the alleged transfer of the bodies of soldiers to the Ukrainian side, supposedly killed during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft, stated that the identification of the remains transferred during the recent repatriation activities is currently ongoing.

The Human Rights Commissioner in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, stated that Russia allegedly transferred to the Ukrainian side the bodies of prisoners of war, supposedly killed during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft in January of this year.

On November 29, it was reported that the bodies of 502 fallen Ukrainian fighters had returned to Ukraine.

Among the returned fallen Defenders of Ukraine:

  • 397 from the Donetsk direction;
    • 24 from the Luhansk direction;
      • 64 from the Zaporizhzhia direction;
        • 17 deceased were returned from morgues on the territory of Russia.

          Recall

          On January 24, a military transport aircraft Il-76 crashed in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region of Russia.

          The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for exchange. The Russians also immediately claimed that the aircraft was allegedly shot down by Ukraine.

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          SocietyWar
          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $69.88
          Bitcoin
          $83,041.60
          S&P 500
          $5,438.02
          Tesla
          $269.16
          Газ TTF
          $39.20
          Золото
          $3,131.20
          Ethereum
          $1,810.46