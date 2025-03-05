The disaster of the Russian Il-76: the examination of the transferred remains, likely of Ukrainian soldiers, is still ongoing
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, the identification of the remains of prisoners of war transferred by the Russian Federation after the Il-76 disaster is ongoing. DNA profiles have been established from 527 fragments, and the examinations will last several weeks.
The identification of the remains of Ukrainian prisoners of war allegedly killed during the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region in 2024 is ongoing. This was reported by the Deputy Director of the DNDKTS of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ruslan Abbasov, during the presentation of the documentary film "Return. Heroes on a Shield," reports UNN.
Abbasov commented on whether the identification of the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war, who allegedly died on board the Il-76, has been completed.
The remains were received following repatriation activities at the end of November, on the 29th, to one of the expert services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Within a month, all remains were examined. The remains received - about 62 packages. In these packages, there were 527 fragments
According to him, DNA profiles have been established for all 527 fragments and placed in the electronic register.
Currently, a number of matches have already been identified, and appropriate comparative examinations have begun to be appointed for them. This process is ongoing. I believe that in the coming weeks and months, such examinations will be completed
Supplement
In December 2024, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, commenting on Russia's statement about the alleged transfer of the bodies of soldiers to the Ukrainian side, supposedly killed during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft, stated that the identification of the remains transferred during the recent repatriation activities is currently ongoing.
The Human Rights Commissioner in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, stated that Russia allegedly transferred to the Ukrainian side the bodies of prisoners of war, supposedly killed during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft in January of this year.
On November 29, it was reported that the bodies of 502 fallen Ukrainian fighters had returned to Ukraine.
Among the returned fallen Defenders of Ukraine:
- 397 from the Donetsk direction;
- 24 from the Luhansk direction;
- 64 from the Zaporizhzhia direction;
- 17 deceased were returned from morgues on the territory of Russia.
Recall
On January 24, a military transport aircraft Il-76 crashed in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region of Russia.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for exchange. The Russians also immediately claimed that the aircraft was allegedly shot down by Ukraine.