Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities.

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67746 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102904 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106267 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130112 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103559 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106857 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103424 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93778 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112847 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107294 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130112 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153049 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112847 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138691 views
Actual
Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities

Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 170623 views

Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities.

The twin cities of Brovary and Erlangen continue to actively cooperate, strengthening ties between communities even in times of war. During an online meeting, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko and representatives of the German sister city of Erlangen discussed key issues of assistance and partnership development, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Dialogue between cities: mutual support and future plans

Ihor Sapozhko, Mayor of Brovary, started the meeting with words of gratitude and expressed hope that the cooperation between the communities would continue in the future: "I hope that our meetings will continue in the future." He emphasized the importance of the assistance the community receives: "Thank you for the cooperation we have, because you have helped us quite a lot. These are the things that we critically need.

For his part, the mayor of Erlangen, Florian Janik, emphasized that the city continues to support Ukraine and Brovary. "Not only I, but the entire population sincerely supports Ukraine and understands our needs. The willingness to help is very high," said the mayor of Erlangen. 

Ihor Sapozhko added that the partnership between the cities has not only a practical but also a moral dimension: "Our cooperation, our friendship is a development and a vocation, not just development between communities.

The mayor of Brovary also told his colleagues about the security situation in the community, including the consequences of the shelling of Brovary by the Russian army.

The parties also discussed assistance to internally displaced persons. "Today, we have 22.5 thousand people who, unfortunately, have already lost their homes in the country," said Igor Sapozhko.

Florian Janik emphasized the activity of Erlangen residents in raising funds to help the Brovary community. "There are a lot of people who are ready to do various actions in support. And it's not just fundraising, which takes place on a regular basis and is transferred to Ukraine. People are offering help on their own at different levels," he said.

Ihor Sapozhko promised to prepare a list of needs that the community currently has. As for educational cooperation, he added: "Schools constantly need help. Unfortunately, we study in such a way that we constantly need shelter. This includes furnishing and personal support of students from each other. I would like our children to tell and show what is happening here, because the war is a terrible story that we are going through today. This communication with schools and educational institutions is important to us, so we will definitely identify the appropriate institutions that will be happy to communicate with the children of Erlangen.

The issue of transportation was also raised. According to the mayor of Brovary, the community needs several buses, even those used to open a city route.

Believe me, all the assistance provided by Erlangen was really significant and extremely necessary. And at that difficult moment, when there were certain problems with the possibility of financing, or with power outages, or with the work of utilities, what we received enabled us to function and work. Therefore, our community is grateful to the city of Erlangen and its residents for not standing aside from our problems. And this cooperation is necessary for our population to know each other, to be aware of the situation and, in principle, to develop friendship

- Ihor Sapozhko emphasized.

The parties expressed hope that in May this year, a delegation from Erlangen will be able to visit the Brovary community.

Ukrainian-German cooperation: a strategic partnership

Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen began in the summer of 2022 with a video meeting of community representatives. Erlangen has received more than 1600 refugees from Ukraine, including residents of Brovary.

One of the first major projects was the purchase of medical equipment for the hospital worth over UAH 3.9 million. In 2023, the community received 9 units of specialized equipment, including resuscitation vehicles and fire trucks.

In addition to humanitarian aid, cultural exchange is also developing. A number of educational initiatives have been organized, including photo exchanges between schoolchildren and joint sports events.

The utility sector is also in the spotlight. In August 2023, an online meeting was held between representatives of water supply companies from both cities, which was the first step towards technical cooperation.

Thus, the partnership between the cities continues to develop and bring concrete results in various areas of community life.

undefinedundefined

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising