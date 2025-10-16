Cool, but without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday
Kyiv • UNN
On October 16, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will be 7-12°C, in Kyiv - 9-11°C.
On Thursday, October 16, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, a calm, cold weather without precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field, the country's territory will be out of the attention of atmospheric fronts, so no precipitation is expected.
In Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, fog is possible in places in the morning. The wind is mostly western, 5-10 m/s. Cold air mass will remain over Ukraine, with daytime temperatures of 7-12° Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The temperature is 9-11°.
The pattern that forms the "corona" on the planet Venus has been discovered29.09.25, 18:21 • 3616 views