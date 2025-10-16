Cool, but without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:25 PM • 3782 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 6330 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 22195 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 47323 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 48749 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 40997 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 39765 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28354 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21154 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18694 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
85%
755mm
Popular news
Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statementOctober 15, 08:59 PM • 7344 views
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 4474 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee01:02 AM • 6014 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers02:44 AM • 9618 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 6370 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 34907 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 49324 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 43262 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 43007 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 67758 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 15606 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 65453 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 44171 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 46748 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 52663 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Brent Crude
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Cool, but without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

On October 16, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will be 7-12°C, in Kyiv - 9-11°C.

Cool, but without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

On Thursday, October 16, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, a calm, cold weather without precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field, the country's territory will be out of the attention of atmospheric fronts, so no precipitation is expected.

In Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, fog is possible in places in the morning. The wind is mostly western, 5-10 m/s. Cold air mass will remain over Ukraine, with daytime temperatures of 7-12° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The temperature is 9-11°.

The pattern that forms the "corona" on the planet Venus has been discovered29.09.25, 18:21 • 3616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine