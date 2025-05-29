Cool and rainy: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 29
Kyiv • UNN
On Thursday, cloudy weather with rain is expected throughout Ukraine. The air temperature during the day will be 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°.
On Thursday, May 29, cloudy weather with rain is expected throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, a humid air mass will be over Ukraine. During the day, there will be a lack of warmth in most of the territory, and cold weather will still persist in the western regions.
Temperature ... in the afternoon 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°. ... During the day, short-term rains throughout the country, in the Left Bank area in some places with thunderstorms. Wind southeasterly, in the west of the country northwesterly, 5-10 m/s.
In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain during the day. Air temperature - 19-21°.
Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 2929.05.25, 06:30 • 472 views