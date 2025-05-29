Cool and rainy: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 29

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 17038 views

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 50879 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 70634 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 118300 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 85071 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 88131 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163889 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71411 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 174963 views

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 222937 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Popular news

Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

May 28, 06:50 PM • 4546 views

They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

May 28, 07:09 PM • 2948 views

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM • 4146 views

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM • 3396 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 6346 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 97430 views

May 28, 05:00 AM • 174963 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 186145 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 190833 views

Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 222937 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 61163 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 123323 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63775 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 67431 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133951 views
Cool and rainy: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On Thursday, cloudy weather with rain is expected throughout Ukraine. The air temperature during the day will be 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°.

On Thursday, May 29, cloudy weather with rain is expected throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a humid air mass will be over Ukraine. During the day, there will be a lack of warmth in most of the territory, and cold weather will still persist in the western regions.

Temperature ... in the afternoon 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°. ... During the day, short-term rains throughout the country, in the Left Bank area in some places with thunderstorms. Wind southeasterly, in the west of the country northwesterly, 5-10 m/s.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain during the day. Air temperature - 19-21°.

Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 2929.05.25, 06:30 • 472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
