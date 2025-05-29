Cool and rainy: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 29

On Thursday, May 29, cloudy weather with rain is expected throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a humid air mass will be over Ukraine. During the day, there will be a lack of warmth in most of the territory, and cold weather will still persist in the western regions.

Temperature ... in the afternoon 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°. ... During the day, short-term rains throughout the country, in the Left Bank area in some places with thunderstorms. Wind southeasterly, in the west of the country northwesterly, 5-10 m/s. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain during the day. Air temperature - 19-21°.

Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 29