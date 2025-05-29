Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 29

May 29 marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, commemorates the climbers who conquered Everest, and Christians celebrate the Ascension of the Lord. This is reported by UNN.

Feast of the Ascension of the Lord

The Ascension of the Lord is one of the main holidays in the Christian tradition, which symbolically completes the earthly life and ministry of Jesus Christ. The holiday is dedicated to the event when, after his resurrection, he ascended bodily into heaven in the presence of the apostles.

The holiday falls on the fortieth day after Easter, always on Thursday, according to the gospel tradition.

On May 29, it will rain in Ukraine, with heavy rainfall in the west and north - Didenko

International Day of UN Peacekeepers

The holiday is celebrated annually on May 29 to recognize the contribution of peacekeepers who risk their lives for peace and stability in various regions of the world. This day was established in 2002 by the UN General Assembly.

World Cow Day

This is an unofficial holiday, but some countries and communities hold events to celebrate the importance of cows in agriculture, culture, and religion.

In many cultures, including India, the cow is a sacred animal.

International Everest Day

Everest is the highest mountain on the planet.

On May 29, 1953, Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, became the first people to successfully climb to the summit of Everest (8848 m). This achievement became a significant milestone in the history of mountaineering.

After the death of Edmund Hillary in 2008, the government of Nepal declared May 29 as International Everest Day to honor him and all the climbers and guides who have dedicated themselves to conquering and exploring the Himalayas.

World Digestive Health Day

On this day, special attention is paid to diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, which is an important mechanism in the human body. This day was established by the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) in 2004 to raise awareness of gastrointestinal diseases and promote a healthy lifestyle.