Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 29

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

744mm
Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

May 28, 06:50 PM

They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

May 28, 07:09 PM

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM
Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

Berlin

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

White House

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM
Facebook

Telegram

Starlink

Financial Times

YouTube

Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

May 29 marks the Ascension of the Lord, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, and commemorates the conquest of Mount Everest. World Day of Cows and Digestive Health is also celebrated.

Ascension of the Lord and International Day of UN Peacekeepers: what is celebrated on May 29

May 29 marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, commemorates the climbers who conquered Everest, and Christians celebrate the Ascension of the Lord. This is reported by UNN.

Feast of the Ascension of the Lord

The Ascension of the Lord is one of the main holidays in the Christian tradition, which symbolically completes the earthly life and ministry of Jesus Christ. The holiday is dedicated to the event when, after his resurrection, he ascended bodily into heaven in the presence of the apostles.

The holiday falls on the fortieth day after Easter, always on Thursday, according to the gospel tradition.

On May 29, it will rain in Ukraine, with heavy rainfall in the west and north - Didenko28.05.25, 13:44

International Day of UN Peacekeepers

The holiday is celebrated annually on May 29 to recognize the contribution of peacekeepers who risk their lives for peace and stability in various regions of the world. This day was established in 2002 by the UN General Assembly.

World Cow Day

This is an unofficial holiday, but some countries and communities hold events to celebrate the importance of cows in agriculture, culture, and religion.

In many cultures, including India, the cow is a sacred animal.

International Everest Day

Everest is the highest mountain on the planet.

On May 29, 1953, Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, became the first people to successfully climb to the summit of Everest (8848 m). This achievement became a significant milestone in the history of mountaineering.

After the death of Edmund Hillary in 2008, the government of Nepal declared May 29 as International Everest Day to honor him and all the climbers and guides who have dedicated themselves to conquering and exploring the Himalayas.

World Digestive Health Day

On this day, special attention is paid to diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, which is an important mechanism in the human body. This day was established by the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) in 2004 to raise awareness of gastrointestinal diseases and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Society
New Zealand
United Nations
Nepal
India
Ukraine
