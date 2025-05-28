On May 29, it will rain in Ukraine, with heavy rainfall in the west and north - Didenko

In Ukraine, on Thursday, May 29, the weather will be mostly rainy. This was reported in Telegram by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

Heavy rainfall is expected in the west and north, as well as in most central regions. In the south and east, rain will be sporadic.

In the west of the country, the air temperature will range from +15 to +19 degrees. The warmest will be the eastern regions - +23+26 degrees. In the rest of Ukraine, the air temperature is expected to be one that we will remember with admiration and gratitude in July - +19+24 degrees.

In Kyiv on May 29, rain is expected, with a temperature of about +20 degrees during the day. Didenko also warned drivers that the roads will be slippery.

Keep your distance and, please, reduce the speed in puddles near sidewalks, because you are protected, and our white sneakers are not - said the weather forecaster.

Recall

On May 19-20, a "yellow" level of danger was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to thunderstorms. Exceptions were recorded in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions.