I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7656 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19859 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60578 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41207 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77034 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139807 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109081 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107094 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156894 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

On May 29, it will rain in Ukraine, with heavy rainfall in the west and north - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

According to the forecast of synopticist Natalia Didenko, rainy weather is expected in Ukraine on May 29, especially in the west and north. Air temperature will range from +15 to +26 degrees.

On May 29, it will rain in Ukraine, with heavy rainfall in the west and north - Didenko

In Ukraine, on Thursday, May 29, the weather will be mostly rainy. This was reported in Telegram by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

Heavy rainfall is expected in the west and north, as well as in most central regions. In the south and east, rain will be sporadic.

In the west of the country, the air temperature will range from +15 to +19 degrees. The warmest will be the eastern regions - +23+26 degrees. In the rest of Ukraine, the air temperature is expected to be one that we will remember with admiration and gratitude in July -  +19+24 degrees.

In Kyiv on May 29, rain is expected, with a temperature of about +20 degrees during the day. Didenko also warned drivers that the roads will be slippery.

Keep your distance and, please, reduce the speed in puddles near sidewalks, because you are protected, and our white sneakers are not

- said the weather forecaster.

Recall

On May 19-20, a "yellow" level of danger was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to thunderstorms. Exceptions were recorded in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
