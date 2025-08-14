Contributions to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine reached $1.5 billion, discussions with partners continue - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The NATO PURL initiative, which allows member countries to purchase weapons for Ukraine, has raised $1.5 billion. The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Germany have already made their contributions.
Contributions from partner countries to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine have reached $1.5 billion, and discussions with partners are ongoing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday, writes UNN.
Our new defense support initiative, PURL, implemented jointly with partners, is already yielding tangible results. As of today, we already have $1.5 billion. Thanks to the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, NATO member countries can cooperate to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine. This is a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense.
According to him, as of today, the Netherlands has contributed $500 million, the joint contribution of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden has reached $500 million, and yesterday Germany added another $500 million. "This is truly significant reinforcement, and I am grateful to Germany for this important step," Zelenskyy noted.
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 06.08.25, 16:03 • 115005 views
We continue discussions with other countries. Every contribution within PURL is a direct investment in our ability to protect the lives of our people and bring about a dignified peace. I thank all our allies for supporting Ukraine.
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 06.08.25, 16:03 • 115005 views