Contributions to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine reached $1.5 billion, discussions with partners continue - Zelenskyy

Contributions from partner countries to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine have reached $1.5 billion, and discussions with partners are ongoing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Our new defense support initiative, PURL, implemented jointly with partners, is already yielding tangible results. As of today, we already have $1.5 billion. Thanks to the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, NATO member countries can cooperate to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine. This is a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, as of today, the Netherlands has contributed $500 million, the joint contribution of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden has reached $500 million, and yesterday Germany added another $500 million. "This is truly significant reinforcement, and I am grateful to Germany for this important step," Zelenskyy noted.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails

We continue discussions with other countries. Every contribution within PURL is a direct investment in our ability to protect the lives of our people and bring about a dignified peace. I thank all our allies for supporting Ukraine. the President stated.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails