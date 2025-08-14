Contributions to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine reached $1.5 billion, discussions with partners continue - Zelenskyy

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 12880 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 44786 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 29642 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 28910 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 28885 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 31925 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 41530 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42534 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41073 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43026 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.5m/s
34%
756mm
Popular news
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 30703 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 32879 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 28829 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 11434 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 10244 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 44741 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 170814 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 144957 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 134517 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 144577 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 10430 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 32648 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 54633 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 107553 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 123667 views
Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Contributions to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine reached $1.5 billion, discussions with partners continue - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2108 views

The NATO PURL initiative, which allows member countries to purchase weapons for Ukraine, has raised $1.5 billion. The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Germany have already made their contributions.

Contributions to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine reached $1.5 billion, discussions with partners continue - Zelenskyy

Contributions from partner countries to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine have reached $1.5 billion, and discussions with partners are ongoing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Our new defense support initiative, PURL, implemented jointly with partners, is already yielding tangible results. As of today, we already have $1.5 billion. Thanks to the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, NATO member countries can cooperate to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine. This is a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, as of today, the Netherlands has contributed $500 million, the joint contribution of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden has reached $500 million, and yesterday Germany added another $500 million. "This is truly significant reinforcement, and I am grateful to Germany for this important step," Zelenskyy noted.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 06.08.25, 16:03 • 115005 views

We continue discussions with other countries. Every contribution within PURL is a direct investment in our ability to protect the lives of our people and bring about a dignified peace. I thank all our allies for supporting Ukraine.

the President stated.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 06.08.25, 16:03 • 115005 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine