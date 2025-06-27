Umerov: Contract Soldiers in the 18-24 Program Demonstrated High Professionalism on the Battlefield

Service members who joined by contract at 18-24 years old showed high professionalism on the battlefield. The Ministry of Defense is ready to continue improving the motivational package to attract people to military service, reported Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov during a meeting with journalists, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Contract soldiers aged 18–24 demonstrated high readiness and confident actions in battles. We saw them on the battlefield – and it truly motivates. Their professionalism, endurance, and spirit have become another confirmation that the younger generation is capable of effectively defending the state already today. This is a powerful human resource that should be supported and developed. And the state will do so by improving the project's motivational package. - Umerov stated.

The head of the Ministry of Defense reported that after a detailed analysis of combat operations involving young contract servicemen aged 18-24, combat commanders highly praised their endurance, professionalism, and determination.

Umerov noted that approximately two weeks ago, the Ministry of Defense received structured feedback reports from the front confirming that units with 18-24 year old contract soldiers were showing effective results, despite initial skepticism. This became an important moral boost for the entire system.

Umerov also added that the 18-24 Program is constantly analyzed according to three criteria:

financial conditions;

numerical composition;

quality of training.

Umerov also assured that the Ministry of Defense is ready to continue improving the motivational package and offer even more incentives for young people who decide to sign a contract. This work is ongoing continuously through data analysis, surveys, and focus groups.

Contract 18-24 is a voluntary program. Any decision regarding age is made exclusively at the political level, and no changes are currently planned. - Umerov emphasized.

Addition

Young service members under the "Contract 18-24" program received their first financial payments. The program offers professional training according to NATO standards, social guarantees, and additional development opportunities.