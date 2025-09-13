Contract killing prevented in Sumy region

Law enforcement officers prevented the contract killing of a 24-year-old woman, writes UNN.

Details

As it became known from private sources, a resident of Sumy region decided to get rid of his former cohabitant and was looking for an executor for her murder.

Law enforcement officers became aware of this information and detained the man while he was transferring payment to a person who was impersonating the executor.

The man was ready to pay 10 thousand dollars for the life of his former lover.

Recall

The investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a serviceman who committed the premeditated murder of public activist Demyan Hanul. The crime was committed at the behest of unidentified persons acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.