$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 210 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
07:00 AM • 10043 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 20453 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 34375 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 26650 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 41325 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 48060 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 35543 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35037 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24259 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
"No need to wait": US Congress can impose anti-Russian sanctions without Trump's approval - senatorSeptember 13, 12:52 AM • 9640 views
Russians conduct propaganda "courage lessons" for children in occupied territories - CNSSeptember 13, 01:10 AM • 3992 views
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarettePhotoSeptember 13, 01:55 AM • 14632 views
Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 deadSeptember 13, 04:01 AM • 5644 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord Ashcroft05:39 AM • 8922 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 10024 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 20470 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 23350 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 41317 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 22251 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 48057 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 40758 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 88341 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 49374 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 54783 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Contract killing prevented in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Law enforcement officers in Sumy region prevented a contract killing of a 24-year-old woman. The man was detained while transferring 10,000 dollars to a person who was impersonating the perpetrator.

Contract killing prevented in Sumy region

Law enforcement officers prevented the contract killing of a 24-year-old woman, writes UNN.

Details

As it became known from private sources, a resident of Sumy region decided to get rid of his former cohabitant and was looking for an executor for her murder.

Law enforcement officers became aware of this information and detained the man while he was transferring payment to a person who was impersonating the executor.

The man was ready to pay 10 thousand dollars for the life of his former lover.

Recall

The investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a serviceman who committed the premeditated murder of public activist Demyan Hanul. The crime was committed at the behest of unidentified persons acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast