Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers in Sumy region prevented a contract killing of a 24-year-old woman. The man was detained while transferring 10,000 dollars to a person who was impersonating the perpetrator.
Law enforcement officers prevented the contract killing of a 24-year-old woman, writes UNN.
Details
As it became known from private sources, a resident of Sumy region decided to get rid of his former cohabitant and was looking for an executor for her murder.
Law enforcement officers became aware of this information and detained the man while he was transferring payment to a person who was impersonating the executor.
The man was ready to pay 10 thousand dollars for the life of his former lover.
Recall
The investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a serviceman who committed the premeditated murder of public activist Demyan Hanul. The crime was committed at the behest of unidentified persons acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.