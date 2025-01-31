Contacts with banned religious organizations should be allowed by the State Ethnic Policy Agency - government

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a procedure for obtaining permission to contact a religious organization that is banned in Ukraine. Such permission will need to be obtained from the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a procedure for obtaining permission from the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience to contact a religious organization that is banned in Ukraine.

"The Procedure defines the procedure for the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience to grant approval for relations and/or communications with a foreign religious organization whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine. The Law also approves the form of an application for such approval, the list of information and additional documents to be attached to the application; the grounds for granting and refusing to grant approval. The procedure for monitoring the implementation of relevant relations and contacts with foreign religious organizations whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine has been determined," Melnychuk said.

In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 8371 banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation. The law came into force 30 days later, but UOC-MP communities have 9 months to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.