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Considered missing for more than two years: television professional Volodymyr Tyrtychnyi was killed at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Volodymyr Tyrtychnyi was killed at the front on November 14, 2024. The serviceman and television professional had been considered missing for more than two years.

Considered missing for more than two years: television professional Volodymyr Tyrtychnyi was killed at the front

A serviceman and television professional, Volodymyr Tyrtychnyi, who had been considered missing for more than two years, was killed at the front. This was reported by the Starlight Media group, according to UNN.

Details

Tyrtychnyi had worked at the media holding company since 2016. He began as an assistant director on the project "Surprise," later worked as an editor and editing director, and then became a specialist in preparing programs for broadcast.

The man was called up for military service in July 2024, and had been considered missing since November 14. Confirmation later arrived that Volodymyr had been killed on that day.

Many of us worked alongside Volodymyr for years and remember him as a kind, open, sincere and warm person — someone with whom, after just a few words of conversation, you already felt as though you had known each other for a long time. He exchanged the hard work of a miner for a career as an editing director and quickly found his place in the world of television. He often spoke about his family and childhood in Luhansk. He dreamed of building a house and had many plans for the future

 - the Starlight Media statement said.

The date and place of the funeral will be announced later.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, August 29, as a result of a road accident in Zhytomyr region, the editor-in-chief of the "Focus" publication, Maria Skibinska, and her mother were killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineMultimedia
Director
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Luhansk