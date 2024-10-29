Conservatives win elections in Bulgaria, but without a majority
Boyko Borissov's conservative GERB party won 26.3% of the vote in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections. The Continuum Chimbarea-Democratic Bulgaria is in second place with 14.79% of the vote.
The conservative populist party GERB has won the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria. After all the votes were counted, former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's party won 26.3% of the vote, the Sofia Central Election Commission reported, according to EFE.
Details
Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections were once again won by the center-right GHERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The center-right GHERB-SDS coalition received 26.31% of the votes counted so far.
In second place is the electoral bloc “Continuum Chimbarea-Democratic Bulgaria” with 14.79% of the vote.
The ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian Renashter party received 13.3%.
They were followed by the political formation of the DPS “New Generation” with 11.5%, followed by the Socialist Party with 7.5%, and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms with 7.4%.
Last weekend, Bulgarians went to the polls for the seventh time in four years after massive anti-corruption protests in 2020 ended three consecutive Herb governments. The protests were triggered by a photo of Borissov's bedroom with a nightstand full of 500 euro bills and a gun.
Since then, Bulgaria has become de facto ungovernable: if parties want to enter into a coalition with each other, it doesn't last long.
Borisov now has the opportunity to form a stable coalition again. According to Bulgarian media, the former security guard and former firefighter said he was ready to work with anyone except the pro-Kremlin Vazrazhdane party.
