Center-right party wins election in Bulgaria
Kyiv • UNN
The center-right GERB party received 26.4% of the vote in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections. To form a government, the party needs a coalition partner amid political instability.
In Bulgaria, the center-right GERB party has won the parliamentary elections. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to exit polls, GERB received 26.4% of the vote, but the party will need a coalition partner to form a government.
The reformist party We Continue to Change (Opposition Platform) came in second with 14.9% of the vote, while the ultra-nationalist party Revival received 12.9%, taking third place.
These elections were the seventh in the last four years and were called due to the inability of political forces to agree on a coalition government after the inconclusive elections held on June 9. Now, the GERB faces the challenge of forming a stable coalition in the face of the country's political instability.
