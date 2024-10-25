Ukraine and Bulgaria start negotiations on a security agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva held the first round of talks with Bulgaria on a security agreement. The parties agreed on key provisions and a schedule for further negotiations to finalize the document as soon as possible.
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held the first round of talks with the Bulgarian side on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement on behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office, as well as in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration, UNN reports with reference to the OP.
Details
According to the OP, Ukraine and Bulgaria have started working on a draft document and agreed on its key provisions.
"Ukraine has already signed 27 agreements to implement the Group of Seven Joint Declaration. It is very important to have such a document with Bulgaria as our strategic partner in the Black Sea region," emphasized Igor Zhovkva.
The parties have agreed on a further schedule of negotiations to prepare the final text of the agreement as soon as possible.