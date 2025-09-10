Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 13246 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 25305 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 24929 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 20016 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 26525 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 19818 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 46227 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 92071 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 75000 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 84263 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.9m/s
45%
756mm
Popular news
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 27794 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 55290 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 19144 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 25231 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 20065 views
Publications
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 13187 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 11441 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 25202 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 24863 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 92042 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 60669 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 55760 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 52848 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 121707 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 76676 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Twitter
Medicinal products

Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3822 views

Rescuers extinguished the fire at an industrial facility in Vinnytsia after the night attack. The number of injured has risen to 31, including three children who experienced an acute stress reaction.

Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service eliminated the fire after a Russian attack in Vinnytsia, at an industrial infrastructure facility. It became known today that the number of victims of the occupiers' night terror has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In Vinnytsia, 31 people have already been injured after the Russian shelling, including 3 children. It is reported that people experienced an acute stress reaction.

Also, according to official data, rescuers extinguished a fire at an industrial infrastructure facility. The fire occurred as a result of Russian shelling.

As of now, the dismantling of the destroyed building's structure continues.

Recall

In Vinnytsia region, during a massive attack, Russian troops hit civilian industrial facilities

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vinnytsia