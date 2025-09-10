Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers extinguished the fire at an industrial facility in Vinnytsia after the night attack. The number of injured has risen to 31, including three children who experienced an acute stress reaction.
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service eliminated the fire after a Russian attack in Vinnytsia, at an industrial infrastructure facility. It became known today that the number of victims of the occupiers' night terror has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
In Vinnytsia, 31 people have already been injured after the Russian shelling, including 3 children. It is reported that people experienced an acute stress reaction.
Also, according to official data, rescuers extinguished a fire at an industrial infrastructure facility. The fire occurred as a result of Russian shelling.
As of now, the dismantling of the destroyed building's structure continues.
Recall
In Vinnytsia region, during a massive attack, Russian troops hit civilian industrial facilities